Province to release update on BC’s plans for the 2020-21 school year

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it will be providing an update, Wednesday afternoon, on B.C.’s COVID-19 plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Earlier in the month, Education Minister Rob Fleming hinted that the plan for the school year could include a five-day school week for students in kindergarten to grade seven as they return to class in the fall.

Originally, the Government had intentions of releasing a plan on August 20 but was rescheduled for around the first week of August after the Liberals had called on the NDP Government to change the date, citing lack of preparation time for teachers and students.

An education steering committee was formed to help develop protocols that will allow for a safe and strong return to in-class learning.

The update is expected Wednesday, July 29, at 12:30 p.m.