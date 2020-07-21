Province working to deal with backlog of postponed surgeries due to COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Health Officials are reporting that the current number of operating room hours for surgeries in British Columbia is close to the levels seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Health Minister, Adrian Dix, the backlog of postponed surgeries can be cleared in 15 months after the Ministry took steps to increase operating “efficiency.”
While there is a backlog, approximately 52 percent of the patients who missed their surgeries in the spring had the procedures completed between May 18 and June 25.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Health Official estimated that, by mid-May, B.C. had lost approximately 32,400 scheduled surgeries as a result of COVID-19. Waitlists for non-essential surgeries increased by approximately 7,900 cases from mid-March to mid-May.
According to Dix, a total of 62,744 patients whose non-emergency surgeries had been postponed have been contacted to reschedule.
Dix says work is underway, with $815,000 set aside since May for recruitment.