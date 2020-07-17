NewsRegional

Provincial Disaster Assitance available for Peace region residents affected by flooding

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A photo of July 2, 2020 flooding in Dawson Creek

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Provincial Disaster Assitance available for Peace region residents affected by flooding

VICTORIA, B.C. - Residents of the Peace River Regional District and Northern Rockies Municipality can now apply...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Six active cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grande Prairie.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Site C worker passed self-assessment before testing positive for COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed that the person who tested positive for COVID-19...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Residents of the Peace River Regional District and Northern Rockies Municipality can now apply for the Disaster Financial Assitance Program.

The Disaster Financial Assistance Program is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies unable to obtain insurance to cover overland flooding.

The assistance covers overland flooding from June 14, 2020, to July 13, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Province can provide up to 80% of the total eligible property damage up to $300,000.

This assistance includes all First Nations communities, electoral areas, and municipalities within these regional districts’ geographic boundaries.

Applications for this DFA event must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) by Oct. 16, 2020.

British Columbians can access the DFA application at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

Previous articleSix active cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie

More Articles Like This

Six active cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grande Prairie. There are now six...
Read more

Site C worker passed self-assessment before testing positive for COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed that the person who tested positive for COVID-19 passed their self-assessment before entering...
Read more

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Northern B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are reminding B.C. to "take a step back and recommit to the...
Read more

Province outlines repayment framework to help support tenants and landlords

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has laid out details of a repayment plan that will be implemented later in the summer. This...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv