Provincial Disaster Assitance available for Peace region residents affected by flooding

VICTORIA, B.C. – Residents of the Peace River Regional District and Northern Rockies Municipality can now apply for the Disaster Financial Assitance Program.

The Disaster Financial Assistance Program is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies unable to obtain insurance to cover overland flooding.

The assistance covers overland flooding from June 14, 2020, to July 13, 2020.

The Province can provide up to 80% of the total eligible property damage up to $300,000.

This assistance includes all First Nations communities, electoral areas, and municipalities within these regional districts’ geographic boundaries.

Applications for this DFA event must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) by Oct. 16, 2020.

British Columbians can access the DFA application at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance