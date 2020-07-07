HealthNewsRegional

Provincial State of Emergency for COVID-19 extended for an additional two weeks

By Scott Brooks
Premier John Horgan addresses B.C.

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial State of Emergency for COVID-19 has been extended for an additional two weeks.

Announced on Tuesday, Premier John Horgan says the extension, until July 21, will allow the government to continue to take the necessary steps to keep British Columbians safe while experts work to find a treatment or vaccine.

“We’re starting to see some restrictions lifting, but there are measures we need to keep in place to continue battling COVID-19. We will continue to take the necessary steps to make sure British Columbians are safe and that the most vulnerable people are protected, while experts work to find a treatment or vaccine.”

On Tuesday afternoon, 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,990.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,645 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

As for hospital cases across B.C., there are currently 16, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 183.

