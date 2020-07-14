NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

PRRD reviews grant writing services

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Peace River Regional District board is investigating whether to bring its contracted grant writing service in house.

Directors voted July 9 to have staff prepare a report on the budget implications and a potential work plan for the electoral area directors committee to review.

Grant writing services are currently provided on contract through Adlard Environmental, and expire December 31, 2020.  

The contract costs $79,280 annually, and has brought in $833,733 in funding for rural community groups since 2018.

The regional district expects moving the position in house will complement its existing grants co-ordinator position, and give staff more control over how the services are being used.

The committee will need to decide if the grant writer will work solely for the electoral area directors, or if municipalities will also be invited to opt in, which includes paying into the cost of the position.

The position is currently paid for through economic development funding, and grants are written on behalf of local non-profits in rural electoral areas as well as Hudson’s Hope. 

The service was opened up in May to businesses in the region affected by COVID-19.

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

