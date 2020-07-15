Public can nominate orphan or inactive wells for clean up program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The public can now identify orphan or inactive wells for reclamation.

The public can nominate dormant and orphan sites until September 30, 2020.

Wells nominated for cleanup will receive priority consideration under the second increment of $50 million available through the Dormant Sites Reclamation Program and as part of the $15-million Orphan Sites Supplemental Reclamation Program.

“We are making sure local communities’ voices are heard and they have a hand in the process,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “By prioritizing the reclamation of orphan and inactive wells chosen by the public, we’re making use of local knowledge as we clean up the environment and create jobs for B.C. workers.”

In April, the Federal Government announced a total of $120 million for well clean up in British Columbia.

Companies based in British Columbia have already applied for the first round of funding worth $50 million.

To submit a specific orphan or inactive well for reclamation, visit https://www.bcogc.ca/