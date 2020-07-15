Energy NewsNews

Public can nominate orphan or inactive wells for clean up program

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A natural gas well pad is seen in the rural community of Penobsquis, N.B. on Thursday, August 21, 2014. The Canada Energy Regulator says it expects slower domestic fossil fuel consumption growth over the next 20 years but crude oil and natural gas production will continue to increase steadily. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Public can nominate orphan or inactive wells for clean up program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The public can now identify orphan or inactive wells for reclamation.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Premier’s former campaign manager gets senior post with Alberta Energy Regulator

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney is dismissing suggestions that the appointment of his former campaign manager to a senior post...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

AltaGas makes a donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation established the COVID-19 Greatest Need Campaign...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The public can now identify orphan or inactive wells for reclamation.

The public can nominate dormant and orphan sites until September 30, 2020.  

Wells nominated for cleanup will receive priority consideration under the second increment of $50 million available through the Dormant Sites Reclamation Program and as part of the $15-million Orphan Sites Supplemental Reclamation Program.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are making sure local communities’ voices are heard and they have a hand in the process,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “By prioritizing the reclamation of orphan and inactive wells chosen by the public, we’re making use of local knowledge as we clean up the environment and create jobs for B.C. workers.”

In April, the Federal Government announced a total of $120 million for well clean up in British Columbia.

Companies based in British Columbia have already applied for the first round of funding worth $50 million.

To submit a specific orphan or inactive well for reclamation, visit https://www.bcogc.ca/

Previous articlePremier’s former campaign manager gets senior post with Alberta Energy Regulator

More Articles Like This

Premier’s former campaign manager gets senior post with Alberta Energy Regulator

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney is dismissing suggestions that the appointment of his former campaign manager to a senior post with the Alberta Energy Regulator...
Read more

AltaGas makes a donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation established the COVID-19 Greatest Need Campaign at the end of March...
Read more

Peace Energy Cooperative holding solar webinars

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Peace Energy Cooperative will be holding a free Solar Webinar on Wednesday, July 29 from 7 pm to...
Read more

Rose Prairie Water Station filter work moving forward

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has decided to move forward with the installation of a pilot Granular...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv