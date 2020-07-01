Rainfall warning continues as up to 75mm expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A rain warning is in effect for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

Environment Canada expects up to 75mm of rain by Thursday morning.

An upper low over southern Alberta is causing the moisture across northern Alberta and northeast B.C. Rainfall will become enhanced as the moisture reaches the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

In the Fort Nelson region, the heaviest rainfall will be confined to the southwest sections.

The City of Dawson Creek will be providing sand and sandbags for public use. You can find the sand and bags at 99 avenue between 9 and 10 street. The City says bring your own shovel.

The Regional District is also providing sandbags. They can be found at the following locations:

Moberly Lake Fire Hall

Yips Subdivision

Compass Services

Iver Johnson Community Park

Tomslake Fire Hall

Tupper Hall

Halfway Graham Community Hall

Warnings

4:52 AM PDT Wednesday 01 July 2020

Rainfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Up to 75 mm of rain is expected to fall over over the eastern slopes of the Rockies from the Peace River region to Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park from today through Thursday morning..

An upper low centre over southern Alberta is helping to pump moisture across northern Alberta and into northeastern B.C. Rainfall will become enhanced as the moisture reaches the eastern slopes of the Rocky mountains. In the Fort Nelson region, the heaviest rainfall will be confined to the southwest sections.

As the low weakens on Thursday, rain will taper to showers. However, showers are expected to continue into Friday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.