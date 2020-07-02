NewsRegional

Rainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
During the last major rainfall in June the causeway at Peace Island Park washed out. - District of Taylor

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Rainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek closes some roads and issues evacuation alert

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has closed several roads and issued an evacuation...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain approval

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a new appeal from British Columbia First Nations over...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

Another 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected on Thursday throughout the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

The heavy rain is being caused by low-pressure centre over central Alberta drifting northwards today. Strong and moist easterly flow associated with the low is generating enhanced precipitation as the flow encounters the eastern slopes of the Rockies. 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Over the Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park region the most significant rainfall will be in the Tetsa River region.

The low will weaken somewhat and stall near the AB-BC border this afternoon.

See the full warning below

2:52 AM PDT Thursday 02 July 2020

Rainfall warning in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River
  • B.C. South Peace River

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A further 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected to fall through this afternoon

Advertisement

over the Peace River and Fort Nelson regions.

The heavy rain is being caused by low pressure centre over central Alberta drifting northwards today. Strong and moist easterly flow associated with the low is generating enhanced precipitation as the flow encounters the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Over the Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park region the most significant rainfall will be in the Tetsa River region.

The low will weaken somewhat and stall near the AB-BC border this afternoon. The character of the precipitation will become more showery with widespread thunderstorms developing this afternoon over northeastern B.C. that will persist throughout the evening and into the overnight period. These storms will cause local downpours that will contribute to storm rainfall totals.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Previous articleDawson Creek closes some roads and issues evacuation alert

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek closes some roads and issues evacuation alert

News Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has closed several roads and issued an evacuation alert for a few properties due...
Read more

NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain approval

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a new appeal from British Columbia First Nations over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The...
Read more

City of Dawson Creek issues evacuation alert for some properties

News Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has placed several properties on an evacuation alert due to heavy rain.
Read more

Rainfall warning continues as up to 75mm expected

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A rain warning is in effect for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson. Environment...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv