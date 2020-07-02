Rainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

Another 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected on Thursday throughout the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

The heavy rain is being caused by low-pressure centre over central Alberta drifting northwards today. Strong and moist easterly flow associated with the low is generating enhanced precipitation as the flow encounters the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Over the Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park region the most significant rainfall will be in the Tetsa River region.

The low will weaken somewhat and stall near the AB-BC border this afternoon.

See the full warning below

2:52 AM PDT Thursday 02 July 2020

Rainfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A further 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected to fall through this afternoon

Advertisement

over the Peace River and Fort Nelson regions.

The heavy rain is being caused by low pressure centre over central Alberta drifting northwards today. Strong and moist easterly flow associated with the low is generating enhanced precipitation as the flow encounters the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Over the Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park region the most significant rainfall will be in the Tetsa River region.

The low will weaken somewhat and stall near the AB-BC border this afternoon. The character of the precipitation will become more showery with widespread thunderstorms developing this afternoon over northeastern B.C. that will persist throughout the evening and into the overnight period. These storms will cause local downpours that will contribute to storm rainfall totals.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.