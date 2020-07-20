News

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year-old Sarah Foord.

According to RCMP, Foord was last heard from by her mother during their routine phone conversation on Monday, July 6.

Police say she missed a court date in Fort St. John on July 7 and failed to show up to work or check-in with her employer on July 8.

RCMP have been unable to contact Foord or her 35-year-old boyfriend, John Keyler, who she may be travelling with, to determine her whereabouts.

Since the start of the investigation, police have searched a home in Taylor which is said to be connected to the case.

Anyone with information regarding Foord or her whereabouts is being asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

