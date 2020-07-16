RCMP have not ruled out foul play in the disappearance of Sarah Foord

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are still searching for Sarah Foord, but they have located her boyfriend.

The RCMP are not ruling out foul play at this time, and investigators from the North District Major Crimes Unit have arrived in Fort St. John and are now leading the investigation.

The family last heard from Sarah on Monday, July 6, 2020. Police believe that Sarah may have been with her boyfriend in his vehicle. Both the truck and John Keyler have been located.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence; a primary task will be to search for the area Sarah was last seen.

Sarah missed a court date in Fort St John on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and failed to show up to work or check-in with her employer on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The RCMP have not said where John Keyler, her boyfriend, was found.

If you have any information about Sarah’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250 787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477