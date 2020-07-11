RCMP looking for missing person from Blueberry River First Nation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for help to find 36-year-old Stephanie Apsassin.

On July 10, 2020, Fort St John RCMP received a report that 36-year-old, Stephanie Apsassin was considered missing.

Stephanie was last seen at around 7 a.m. Friday, on the Blueberry River First Nation where she was staying with family. Family members were unable to locate Stephanie later in the morning and requested the RCMP assist in locating her.

Stephanie Apsassin is described as:

Indigenous female

155 cm (5’1″) tall

59 kg (130 lbs)

brown eyes

brown hair (medium length)

medium build

last seen wearing a grey sweater with black design, light blue jeans and short black rubber boots

The Fort St John RCMP need to speak with Stephanie, in person, to confirm her well-being as she is considered a high risk missing female.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about Stephanie Apsassin or where she might be, to contact police by calling the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.