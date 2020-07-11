News

RCMP looking for missing person from Blueberry River First Nation

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
36 year old, Stephanie Apsassin

Fort Neslon Forestry Partnership means community reinvestment

25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in BC, one new death added

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for help to find 36-year-old Stephanie Apsassin.

On July 10, 2020, Fort St John RCMP received a report that 36-year-old, Stephanie Apsassin was considered missing. 

Stephanie was last seen at around 7 a.m. Friday, on the Blueberry River First Nation where she was staying with family.  Family members were unable to locate Stephanie later in the morning and requested the RCMP assist in locating her. 

Stephanie Apsassin is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 155 cm (5’1″) tall
  • 59 kg (130 lbs)
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair (medium length)
  • medium build
  • last seen wearing a grey sweater with black design, light blue jeans and short black rubber boots

The Fort St John RCMP need to speak with Stephanie, in person, to confirm her well-being as she is considered a high risk missing female. 

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about Stephanie Apsassin or where she might be, to contact police by calling the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. 

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

