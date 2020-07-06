RCMP say Mobility Scooters are to follow the same rules as pedestrians

Fort St. John, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP has released some safety tips for drivers of Motorized Wheelchairs or Mobility Scooters, which help assist individuals to move around throughout their homes and neighbourhoods. By following rules of the road and using safety tips, these users can enjoy the mobility and freedom these scooters can provide all while keeping themselves and others safe.

Drivers of these devices must be following the same rules as pedestrians, following basic “Rules of the Road” which include coming to a full stop at intersections and all traffic control devices, including stop signs, these motorized wheelchairs can be driven legally on sidewalks and on the side of the road, you do not need a driver’s license, registration or insurance to operate one.

For safety tips, make sure you’re completely familiar with the ins and outs of your scooter, how everything works, etc., make sure to ride these scooters only where it is safe to do so and follow the same guidelines as you would if you were a pedestrian, don’t always assume that traffic can see you or will yield to you, it’s better to be overly cautious when driving than to put yourself at any sort of risk, make sure you’re observing traffic around driveways and lanes, drive the same speed as other pedestrian traffic if you must travel near a roadway, use a safety flag on the back of your scooter so you will be visible, wear reflective clothing and that your scooter has reflective material on it as well to help with visibility. Much like driving or anything else, please don’t use scooters if you’ve taken medication, drugs, or alcohol that could affect skills or judgement.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind users and the public to please share the road.