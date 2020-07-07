Real Estate sales in Northern BC sees decline during first half of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board is reporting a decrease in sales for the first half of 2020.

According to the Real Estate Board, 1,786 properties sold through the Multiple Listing Service in the first six months of 2020, down from the 2,298 sales reported in the first half of 2019.

The value of these properties was $538.6 million compared with $716.5 million in 2019.

According to BCNREB President Shawna Kinsley, the first half of 2020 saw a significant decline in housing demand in the region, with sales in April reaching a low not seen since January 1988.

Kinsley says one of the main factors for the decline is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Fort St. John, sales were also down with 188 properties worth $63.6 million in the first half of 2020, compared to 258 properties worth $85.4 million in early 2019.