Registration now open for 2020 Energetic Amazing Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 2020 edition of the Energetic Amazing Race.

According to City Staff, the Race, scheduled for August 28, is a fun evening where your squad will solve clues, run to the locations, complete the challenges, and have non-stop laughs.

This year’s race will feature a maximum of 20 teams, which is broken down into 10 teams in the family division and 10 in the adult division.

Teams can only have a maximum of four racers and prizes will be awarded to top finishers in each division as well as the best-dressed teams in each division.

To register your team, you can do it at the Mobile Visitor Centre trailer outside the Pomeroy Sport Centre or by calling 250-785-4592.

For more information, you can email [email protected] or call 250-785-4592.