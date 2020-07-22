NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Rescued bear cub doing well

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Rock beside fellow cub Franklin at the Northern Light Wildlife Society in Smithers, B.C., July 18, 2020. The cub was found caged on a property outside Hudson's Hope, B.C. on June 9, 2020, when RCMP arrested a local man in connection with several thefts.(Northern Lights Wildlife Society)

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Rescued bear cub doing well

Hudson’s Hope RCMP say a black bear cub rescued during an investigation and arrest in June is...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Kelt to sell B.C. Montney assets to ConocoPhillips for $510 million

CALGARY — Kelt Exploration Ltd. says it is selling assets in B.C. that account for almost half of its...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, new amendments being made to restaurant and bar health orders

VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,362,...
Read more
Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP say a black bear cub rescued during an investigation and arrest in June is thriving at the Northern Light Wildlife Society in Smithers.

The cub was found caged on a Farrell Creek property June 9 when RCMP arrested a local man in connection with several thefts. Detachment commander Cpl. Rob Gardner says the cub, since named The Rock, is doing well and living with 10 other cubs at the sanctuary.

“He’s the biggest bear in the reserve that they have over there,” said Gardner. “He’s eating beside another bear the same age. He’s pretty big.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The detachment is working out details with the society to raise funds and put a radio collar on the cub for when he’s released next year, Gardner said. 

Justin Thibault, 25, faces a long list of charges as a result of the seizure, including firearms and possession-of-stolen property charges, dangerous operation of a vehicle, break and enter, and wildlife charges.

The search of the property also found several illegally stored and stolen firearms, seven stolen vehicles including pickup trucks, ATVs, and motorcycles, medical gear, tools, and other items.

Thibault is next scheduled to appear in provincial court on Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, an injured fawn that was recently brought into the detachment has died, despite efforts to nurse it back to health at a local wildlife preservation ranch.

RCMP officers do not receive any formal animal training, and Gardner said the RAPP line remains the primary resource for the public to report wildlife issues.

The hotline runs 24 hours a day at 1-877-952-RAPP.

Advertisement

Tom Summer / Alaska Highway News. Email Tom at [email protected]

Previous articleKelt to sell B.C. Montney assets to ConocoPhillips for $510 million

More Articles Like This

Kelt to sell B.C. Montney assets to ConocoPhillips for $510 million

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Kelt Exploration Ltd. says it is selling assets in B.C. that account for almost half of its oil and gas production for...
Read more

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, new amendments being made to restaurant and bar health orders

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,362, as announced on Wednesday. According to...
Read more

Province bolsters COVID-19 support for local governments, transit

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is earmarking up to $1 billion of additional spending targeted to address COVID-19 impacts and restart...
Read more

B.C. would welcome talks with feds over basic income guarantee

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
British Columbia would welcome consultations with the federal government on the issue of basic income, says the province's social development and poverty...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv