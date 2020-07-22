Residents of Fort St. John are eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Region, including Fort St. John, has received heavy rain over the past month and because of this, many residents have experienced some form of overland flooding.

Recently, the Province of B.C. had announced that Disaster Financial Assistance is available for those that have been impacted by flooding, retroactively, from June 13 to July 14, 2020.

This program is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations, and local government bodies that are unable to obtain insurance to cover the overland flooding.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Environment Canada, the Peace Region had seen over 100 mm of rain during most of June and July.

More information on the DFA can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.