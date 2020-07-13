News

Restaurants and pubs can continue to deliver alcohol until October 31

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburn
VICTORIA, B.C. – Restaurants and pubs can continue to sell and deliver alcohol with any meals until October 31, 2020.

The Province of B.C. extended the temporary authorization that allows food-primary and liquor-primary businesses to sell and deliver alcohol.

Before the temporary measure was introduced, restaurants and pubs were permitted to sell liquor only for consumption in their establishments unless they had a special endorsement on their licence.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Individuals who deliver the liquor products are required to be certified with Serving It Right and must verify the age of the person who ordered the alcohol.

The Province is also extending temporary authorizations that allow for increased hours of retail liquor service in the Province.

The original authorization for the extended liquor retail hours was set to expire July 15, 2020. It will now remain in place until August 31, 2020.

Liquor retailers, such as wine stores or private liquor stores, will continue to be allowed to temporarily operate between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily until the end of August 2020, if they choose to do so.

