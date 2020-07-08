River conditions downgraded from Flood Warning to High Streamflow Advisory

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. River Forecast Centre has downgraded river conditions in the Northeast and Peace Region from a Flood Warning to a High Streamflow Advisory.

According to the River Forecast Centre, a High Streamflow Advisory is when levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

While no major flooding is expected, there still is a chance of minor flooding in low-lying areas.

Even though a High Streamflow Advisory poses less of a risk, the River Forecast Centre still advises you to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre says it will continue to monitor conditions and will provide updates on its website.