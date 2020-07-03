Roads continue to experience flooding in South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Roads across the South Peace continue to be battered by flooding and washouts due to extensive rainfall the past couple of days.

According to Argo Roads South Peace, as of Friday, 237 Semple Road was reopened to traffic but has since reclosed due to flooding.

Meanwhile, Argo Roads is also reporting flooding at 271 Road and 269 Road, between Dawson Creek and Groundbirch, along with flooding between the Old Edmonton Highway and Fletcher Road, just north of the B.C. / Alberta border.

If you do plan on driving, Argo Roads is advising drivers to slow down and use caution when travelling through the affected areas.

Environment Canada is calling for an additional 15 to 30 mm of rain on Friday and into Saturday for Dawson Creek and area.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found on drivebc.ca.