NewsRegional

Roads continue to experience flooding in South Peace

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Adaura Cayford passes away following courageous battle with inoperable brain tumour

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The family of Adaura Cayford has announced her passing after a courageous battle with...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Boundary Water Station to close for final commissioning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has announced that the Boundary Water Station...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Roads continue to experience flooding in South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Roads across the South Peace continue to be battered by flooding and washouts due to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Roads across the South Peace continue to be battered by flooding and washouts due to extensive rainfall the past couple of days.

According to Argo Roads South Peace, as of Friday, 237 Semple Road was reopened to traffic but has since reclosed due to flooding.

Meanwhile, Argo Roads is also reporting flooding at  271 Road and 269 Road, between Dawson Creek and Groundbirch, along with flooding between the Old Edmonton Highway and Fletcher Road, just north of the B.C. / Alberta border.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

If you do plan on driving, Argo Roads is advising drivers to slow down and use caution when travelling through the affected areas.

Environment Canada is calling for an additional 15 to 30 mm of rain on Friday and into Saturday for Dawson Creek and area.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found on drivebc.ca.

Previous articleAfter flash flooding more rain expected
Next articleBoundary Water Station to close for final commissioning

More Articles Like This

Adaura Cayford passes away following courageous battle with inoperable brain tumour

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The family of Adaura Cayford has announced her passing after a courageous battle with an inoperable brain tumour. According to...
Read more

Boundary Water Station to close for final commissioning

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has announced that the Boundary Water Station will once again be closed...
Read more

After flash flooding more rain expected

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With flooded basements, flash floods, washed-out roads and a landslide, more rain is expected Friday across the...
Read more

A flood watch has been issued for rivers in Northeast B.C.

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A flood watch has been issued for rivers in Northeast B.C. The B.C. River...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv