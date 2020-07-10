News

Rolla Road Bridge is now complete

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Photo Courtesy: B.C. Government Twitter

Rolla Road Bridge is now complete

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The new Rolla Road bridge and road realignment has been completed.
Taylor Council reviews revisions for Peace Island Park Operational Safety Plan

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor is in the process of releasing COVID-19 safety plan policies for the...
Virtual Celebration of Life for Adaura Cayford to take place Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A virtual Celebration of Life for Adaura Cayford will be live-streamed by...
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The new Rolla Road bridge and road realignment has been completed.

According to the Province, this will help to maintain a safe and efficient way to travel at all times of the year, including during future flooding events.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure says the “new bridge and road realignment will benefit local and commercial drivers. This structure is built to withstand future floods and will serve as a good crossing for all types of vehicles.”

The new bridge is replacing the old crossing and is built to modern-day safety standards. There’s a steel girder and a concrete deck on Rolla Road No. 3 (Snakepit), which is just east of Dawson Creek.

This specific site was one that was severely flooded back in 2016. The road went down into a valley to cross Dawson Creek over two culverts.

The $25-million project helps to benefit commercial drivers, as it has been built to accommodate overweight and over-dimensional transport loads.

