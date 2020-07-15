Rose Prairie Water Station filter work moving forward

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has decided to move forward with the installation of a pilot Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Filter at the Rose Prairie Water Station.

Once the unit is in place, the estimated time the pilot will take before it meets health standards will be about four to six weeks.

These GAC Filters will be installed over the summer, and the water will continue to be tested to make sure the new filters are working. The tests will also make sure the water is meeting Northern Health standards.

The Filters are going to be installed on the bottle fill first and should be ready and opened by late August/early September at the earliest. If this is successful, then a full-scale design and construction will be the next step.

The Peace River Regional District would like to thank residents for their patience and are looking forward to the Rose Prairie Water Station being fully operational.