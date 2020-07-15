NewsRegional

Rose Prairie Water Station filter work moving forward

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Peace Energy Cooperative holding solar webinars

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Peace Energy Cooperative will be holding a free Solar Webinar on Wednesday, July...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Rose Prairie Water Station filter work moving forward

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has decided to move forward with the...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

UNBC doing summer camps virtually

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The University of Northern British Columbia Active Minds program has been inspiring and...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has decided to move forward with the installation of a pilot Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Filter at the Rose Prairie Water Station.

Once the unit is in place, the estimated time the pilot will take before it meets health standards will be about four to six weeks.

These GAC Filters will be installed over the summer, and the water will continue to be tested to make sure the new filters are working. The tests will also make sure the water is meeting Northern Health standards.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Filters are going to be installed on the bottle fill first and should be ready and opened by late August/early September at the earliest. If this is successful, then a full-scale design and construction will be the next step.

The Peace River Regional District would like to thank residents for their patience and are looking forward to the Rose Prairie Water Station being fully operational.

Previous articleUNBC doing summer camps virtually
Next articlePeace Energy Cooperative holding solar webinars

More Articles Like This

Peace Energy Cooperative holding solar webinars

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Peace Energy Cooperative will be holding a free Solar Webinar on Wednesday, July 29 from 7 pm to...
Read more

UNBC doing summer camps virtually

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The University of Northern British Columbia Active Minds program has been inspiring and engaging children ages six to...
Read more

Aid for energy heavily weighted towards fossil fuels in COVID-19 response

News Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Federal energy and environment officials were warned in late April that Canada's clean-tech sector was in danger as COVID-19 knocked the bottom out of the industry. Three...
Read more

Business Roundtable taking place on July 16th

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a round-table discussion with Sue Kenny on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv