School District 60 launches updated website

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has launched a new and improved, updated website.
COVID-19 Restart Plan looking optimistic according to Horgan

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan says there are many reasons to be optimistic when it comes to the...
Dr. Bonnie Henry 11th Canadian to receive the President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management

TORONTO, ONT. - The Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry has been awarded the...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has launched a new and improved, updated website.

Jarrod Bell, Director of Instruction, says that the past website was about 10 years old in terms of the structure and organization.

According to Bell, with this update, they can refresh the look, feel and functionality of the website, while changing to a cloud-based system instead of a locally-sourced system.

Bell says that there was always a plan to get the website updated and that the go-live date had been pushed back because of timelines and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bell reports that the School District is also working on updated websites for each school, which should be available by the late fall or early winter.

