School District 60 preparing for return to class in September

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province had released its COVID-19 plans, on Wednesday, for the 2020-21 school year.

In the plans, it included a full-time return to class for all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and $45.6 million in funding for cleaning and remote learning.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci says they will be following the guidelines, by the Public Health Officer, as they prepare for a safe return for the upcoming school year.

“So we’re beginning that planning now and we do feel that we can organize our schools within those guidelines.”

According to Petrucci, all of the safety protocols set out in the spring, such as the implementation of sanitization stations, will remain in effect for the fall, with the addition of access to face masks.

The School District is expected to release its own plan in the coming weeks.

