Service BC goes digital with video identity verification

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbians will now have more virtual options to set up their mobile BC Services Card.

According to Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services, the Province is using innovation, technology and mobile options to improve the way services and programs are delivered to British Columbians.

One of the new options is a Send Video feature within the mobile BC Services Card that gives you the choices and tools you need to connect with government supports and services quickly, safely and securely, through your smartphone or tablet.

Kang says these options will make it easier to access online government services during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future.

17 government services are available online with plans underway to bring more on board.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.