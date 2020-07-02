Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Peace.

Environment Canada says it’s tracking a severe thunderstorm moving southwest at a speed of 40km/h. As of 2:56 p.m., the storm is located south of Highway 29 near Bear Flatts.

See the full warning below.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Issued at 2020-07-02 21:56 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details:

At 2:56 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm just south of Highway 29 near Bear Flat is moving southwestward at a speed of 40 km/h.



Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



More details on the alert are available here.

The latest status and details on all alerts, including alerts that are not part of your subscription, can be found here: http://www.weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html



This is an automated email from EC Alert me and replies to this message will neither be read nor receive a response.

To unsubscribe from these emails please log in here https://ecalertme.weather.gc.ca.

If you wish to contact us, please email us at ec.meteo.ec@canada.ca.