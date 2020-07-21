NewsRegional

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

By Scott Brooks
A massive thunderstorm seen over Fort St. John. File Photo

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable, Tuesday afternoon, for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada says large hail can damage property and cause injury and strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year so remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Further weather alert updates can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

