NewsRegional

Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on...
Read more
Energy NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Cyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

RICHMOND, B.C. - Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation completed the largest ever delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG)...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C Peace and Fort Nelson.

The development of severe thunderstorms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads, so drive with caution.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Lightning can kill and it injures Canadians every year, remember when thunder roars to go indoors.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when the atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following:

  • large hail
  • damaging winds
  • torrential rainfall

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous articleNCLGA held Annual General Meeting

More Articles Like This

NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on July 3rd, where members welcomed...
Read more

Cyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
RICHMOND, B.C. - Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation completed the largest ever delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by truck in the Northwest...
Read more

Employment at Site C increases during month of May

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 3,029 in April to 3,258...
Read more

New RCMP commander in Hudson’s Hope

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
There’s a new commander at the helm of the Hudson’s Hope RCMP. Cpl. Rob Gardner arrived in May, and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv