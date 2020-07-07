Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C Peace and Fort Nelson.

The development of severe thunderstorms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads, so drive with caution.

Lightning can kill and it injures Canadians every year, remember when thunder roars to go indoors.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when the atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following:

large hail

damaging winds

torrential rainfall

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.