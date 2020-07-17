Six active cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grande Prairie.

There are now six active cases in the Swan City with six cases in the County of Grande Prairie. Other regions in the Alberta Peace affected by COVID-19 include Clear Hills County with two new cases with eight active cases. The MD of Greenview has one active case and two active in the County of Northern Lights.

The Municipal District of Fairview has one case, and Birch Hills County has two active cases.

Across Alberta, 105 new cases were reported. There were also two deaths for a Provincial total of 167. On a positive note, 8,193 people have recovered from COVID-19.