Six UNBC researchers awarded grants

By Laura Briggs

Six UNBC researchers awarded grants

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Six researchers at the University of Northern British Columbia have received Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Grants.

Ecosystem Science and Management Assistant Professor Dr. Lisa Wood has received two grants for her research into the use of glyphosate-based herbicides. Wood has earned a $132,500 award from the Discovery Grant and $149,226 from the Research Tools and Instruments Grant for equipment.

Dr. Heather Bryan, also an Ecosystem Science and Management Assistant Professor, received a Discovery Grant for $152,500 for her research into how environmental stressors in changing landscape can affect the interactions between parasites and their hosts.

Northern Medical Program Assistant Professor, Dr. Kendra Furber was also awarded a Discovery Grant for $162,500 for her project titled, Molecular determinants of oligodendrocyte differentiation and myelination.

Dr. Jianhui Zhou, an Assistant Professor in the Master of Engineering in Integrated Wood Design program received a Discovery Grant for $127,500. This grant will assist Zhou to effectively study floor vibration design methods and efficient acoustic treatment solutions. This is in part with the systematic design of mass timber floor systems.

Ecosystem Science and Management Professor Dr. Dezene Huber was awarded a $165,000 Discovery Grant. This grant will assist Huber in studying how disturbances, like mountain pine beetles or wildfires, are affecting the biodiversity of the insects and spiders that live in these forests.

Ecosystem Science and Management Professor Dr. Russell DAwson received a Discovery Grant worth $200,000. This grant will help Dawson study how avian parents allocate resources to maximize lifetime reproductive output and how environmental constraints can influence these strategies.

These funds are part of a tri-agency initiative by NSERC, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

