Six workers in isolation at Site C

A view of Site C along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of Site C workers in self-isolation is currently at six, which is down from the 10 on Friday. As of Monday, July 27, B.C. Hydro has reported that there is still only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Site C Project, confirmed on July 17. Northern Health conducted contact tracing, which resulted in additional people in self-isolation, at a separate dormitory located at the camp. Hydro is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires anyone showing any respiratory symptoms to isolate no matter how mild they may be. Symptoms can include sneezing, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing. There are 1,354 people at the camp as of Monday morning. You can stay up to date on the Site C case count on the Site C Project website.
