Canadian PressEnergy News

SNC-Lavalin aiming for restructured resources business to be profitable next year

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
snc-lavalin-aiming-for-restructured-resources-business-to-be-profitable-next-year

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported, on Thursday, an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 for the...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeSophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times - 0

B.C. teachers, parents raise concerns about back-to-school plans

B.C.’s newest plan to use learning groups to return students to school was met with concerns by teachers and...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

The actions you take do make a difference, says Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 86,...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is restructuring its resources business with a goal of returning the segment to profitability next year while its overall operations lost less money in the second quarter.

The Montreal-based company says it will focus only on profitable parts of the resources business in nine countries in the Americas and Middle East with the number of segment employees shrinking 60 per cent to 6,000 by the end of 2021.

SNC announced the move as it reported a net loss of $111.6 million or 64 cents per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $2.12 billion or $12.07 per share a year earlier. This quarter’s loss includes $47.3 million of restructuring costs mainly related to the resources services transformation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The adjusted loss improved to $31.6 million or 18 cents per share, versus a loss of $234.2 million or $1.34 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues decreased 14.5 per cent to $1.95 billion from $2.28 billion in the prior year.

The company was expected to report six cents per share in adjusted profits on $2 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

“The unprecedented economic situation precipitated by COVID-19 and the downturn in oil prices has demonstrated that we made the right decision in changing our business model and exiting lump-sum turnkey contracting to focus on our core engineering services strengths,” stated CEO Ian Edwards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleOne new case of COVID-19 confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

More Articles Like This

Crescent Point loses $145 million in Q2 on 73-per-cent revenue decline

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. is reporting a $145.1 million loss in its latest quarter on a 73-per-cent decrease in revenues amid lower...
Read more

New U.S. permit to boost Keystone pipeline oil exports by next year: TC Energy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The CEO of TC Energy Corp. says the company will begin moving more oil from Western Canada into the United States by next year...
Read more

Husky Energy oil output and refining volumes ramp up as economy recovers

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Oil production and refining volumes at Husky Energy Inc. are gradually returning to normal after deep cutbacks earlier this year but the company is braced...
Read more

Total writes off $9.3B in oilsands assets, cancels Canadian oil lobby membership

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — French energy giant Total says it is writing off $9.3-billion (US$7 billion) worth of oilsands assets in Alberta and cancelling its membership in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv