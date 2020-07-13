SPCA is looking for donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA is currently looking for donations, as they are low on supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No-contact drop-offs can be made at the gate of the facility Tuesday through Saturday between 9 am to 4 pm, and Sunday and Monday 9 am to 2 pm.

The most urgent donations include:

Direct donations to the shelter

Canadian Tire money or gift cards to places where supplies can be purchased

Bottle sorting help

Toilet Paper

Good quality rubber gloves and disposable gloves, in various sizes

Extra-Large freezer bags

Canned dog and cat food

Dog cookies and treats

Critical Care canned food

Florodox, a probiotic

Poop Scoopers

9V Energizer brand batteries

Regular sized cat crates

The ongoing needs include: