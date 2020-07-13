News

SPCA is looking for donations

By Laura Briggs
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA is currently looking for donations, as they are low on supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No-contact drop-offs can be made at the gate of the facility Tuesday through Saturday between 9 am to 4 pm, and Sunday and Monday 9 am to 2 pm.

The most urgent donations include:

  • Direct donations to the shelter
  • Canadian Tire money or gift cards to places where supplies can be purchased
  • Bottle sorting help
  • Toilet Paper
  • Good quality rubber gloves and disposable gloves, in various sizes
  • Extra-Large freezer bags
  • Canned dog and cat food
  • Dog cookies and treats
  • Critical Care canned food
  • Florodox, a probiotic
  • Poop Scoopers
  • 9V Energizer brand batteries
  • Regular sized cat crates
The ongoing needs include:

  • Help with repairs, like fixing fences, gates, and yards
  • Garbage bags, 35X35 Heavy Duty, and kitchen bags
  • Cat toys
  • Kitten milk replacer powder as well as the bottles
  • Clumping and non-clumping litter
  • Experienced foster homes
  • Specialty food like urinary, gastro, dental, grain-free, etc.
  • Limited ingredient and allergy-friendly dry foods like Pulsar
  • Allergy-friendly canned dog food like Kangaroo
  • XXL wire dog crates
  • Ear cleaner
  • Painter’s tape

