SPCA is looking for donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA is currently looking for donations, as they are low on supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No-contact drop-offs can be made at the gate of the facility Tuesday through Saturday between 9 am to 4 pm, and Sunday and Monday 9 am to 2 pm.
The most urgent donations include:
- Direct donations to the shelter
- Canadian Tire money or gift cards to places where supplies can be purchased
- Bottle sorting help
- Toilet Paper
- Good quality rubber gloves and disposable gloves, in various sizes
- Extra-Large freezer bags
- Canned dog and cat food
- Dog cookies and treats
- Critical Care canned food
- Florodox, a probiotic
- Poop Scoopers
- 9V Energizer brand batteries
- Regular sized cat crates
The ongoing needs include:
- Help with repairs, like fixing fences, gates, and yards
- Garbage bags, 35X35 Heavy Duty, and kitchen bags
- Cat toys
- Kitten milk replacer powder as well as the bottles
- Clumping and non-clumping litter
- Experienced foster homes
- Specialty food like urinary, gastro, dental, grain-free, etc.
- Limited ingredient and allergy-friendly dry foods like Pulsar
- Allergy-friendly canned dog food like Kangaroo
- XXL wire dog crates
- Ear cleaner
- Painter’s tape