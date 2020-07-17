Spill to start today at Peace Canyon and Bennett dams

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will start a small spill at the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon dams today.
Spilling may continue for several weeks, depending on a number of factors, including weather and inflows into the Williston Reservoir.
Some residents may notice higher river levels immediately downstream of Peace Canyon dam. Flows downstream of the Site C construction site will not see higher river levels. Hydro says the spills will not lead to any flooding.
For more information about water level advisories, visit sitecproject.com.