NewsSite C

Spill to start today at Peace Canyon and Bennett dams

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A spill Monday July 13 at the WAC Bennett Dam - Richard Nicholls‎/Facebook

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Spill to start today at Peace Canyon and Bennett dams

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro will start a small spill at the W.A.C. Bennett and...
Read more
HealthCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

Ottawa commits to national paid sick leave program championed by Horgan

British Columbia Premier John Horgan took credit Thursday for pushing the rest of the country to endorse...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Habitat Conservation Trust hands out grants to support caribou habitat

VICTORIA, B.C. - Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has approved grants to support caribou habitat in B.C. worth...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will start a small spill at the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon dams today.

Spilling may continue for several weeks, depending on a number of factors, including weather and inflows into the Williston Reservoir.

Some residents may notice higher river levels immediately downstream of Peace Canyon dam. Flows downstream of the Site C construction site will not see higher river levels. Hydro says the spills will not lead to any flooding.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

For more information about water level advisories, visit sitecproject.com.

Previous articleOttawa commits to national paid sick leave program championed by Horgan

More Articles Like This

Ottawa commits to national paid sick leave program championed by Horgan

Health Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
British Columbia Premier John Horgan took credit Thursday for pushing the rest of the country to endorse a new $1.1-billion federally funded...
Read more

Habitat Conservation Trust hands out grants to support caribou habitat

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has approved grants to support caribou habitat in B.C. worth almost $1.1 million.
Read more

Old Fort Road to open to all vehicles

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Old Fort Road will be open 24 hours a day, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Read more

21 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Another 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C., with no active cases in Northern B.C.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv