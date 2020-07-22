State of Emergency for B.C. extended for two more weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has extended the province-wide state of emergency until Tuesday, August 4th, 2020.

During this time, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, will continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to help support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

“While some restrictions have been eased, we must stay the course to flatten the COVID-19 curve,” Farnworth said. “This means that even as British Columbian’s start to carefully adjust to life in Phase 3, we are maintaining the necessary critical supports to respond to and alleviate the effects of this pandemic.”

On July 10, the COVID-19 Related Measures Act came into play. The legislation enables provisions created for people and businesses in response to the pandemic to continue as needed after the provincial state of emergency ends.

Premier John Horgan says that the province is “still in the midst of a pandemic, and we’re not out of the woods yet.”