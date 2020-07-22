HealthNewsRegional

State of Emergency for B.C. extended for two more weeks

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General and B.C. Premier John Horgan.

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Residents of Fort St. John are eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Region, including Fort St. John, has received heavy rain over...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Health Minister finds contact tracing effective, as seen with Site C case

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Health Minister says contact tracing for COVID-19 is effective, as seen when...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

State of Emergency for B.C. extended for two more weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has extended the province-wide state of emergency until Tuesday, August 4th,...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has extended the province-wide state of emergency until Tuesday, August 4th, 2020.

During this time, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, will continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to help support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

“While some restrictions have been eased, we must stay the course to flatten the COVID-19 curve,” Farnworth said. “This means that even as British Columbian’s start to carefully adjust to life in Phase 3, we are maintaining the necessary critical supports to respond to and alleviate the effects of this pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

On July 10, the COVID-19 Related Measures Act came into play. The legislation enables provisions created for people and businesses in response to the pandemic to continue as needed after the provincial state of emergency ends.

Premier John Horgan says that the province is “still in the midst of a pandemic, and we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Previous articleFort St. John Literacy Society suspending book program due to lack of funding
Next articleBC Health Minister finds contact tracing effective, as seen with Site C case

More Articles Like This

Residents of Fort St. John are eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Region, including Fort St. John, has received heavy rain over the past month and because...
Read more

BC Health Minister finds contact tracing effective, as seen with Site C case

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Health Minister says contact tracing for COVID-19 is effective, as seen when dealing with the confirmed case...
Read more

Fort St. John Literacy Society suspending book program due to lack of funding

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society's 'Dolly Parton's Imagination Library' children's book program is being placed on...
Read more

Federal COVID-19 payment for people living with disabilities could reach 1.7M Canadians

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that the Trudeau government’s bill offering a one-time payment to Canadians with disabilities is broader in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv