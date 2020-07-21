Still one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro still only has one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C.

Along with the one case, there are now 12 workers in isolation compared to the 15 from yesterday. Currently, at the camp, there are 1,383 workers.

Those in isolation are from Northern Health’s request after conducting contact tracing.

BC Hydro is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires that anyone showing any respiratory symptoms must isolate no matter how mild they may be.

The COVID-19 confirmed worker arrived from Alberta on July 13th and immediately went into self-isolation after receiving their test results from Alberta Health Services on July 15th. Northern Health then provided a second test and confirmed the positive case on July 16th.

BC Hydro says the worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic. The trained staff, facilities, and supplies there can provide health care to workers in isolation or quarantine.