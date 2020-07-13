News

Stolen boat found dismantled near Moberly Lake

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
This boat was stolen from near Hudson's Hope on July 6, 2020.

Adam Reaburn
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP have located a boat stolen from Hudson’s Hope but found it dismantled.

The 28′ Williston Ranger was taken from a fenced compound on July 6, 2020, near Hudson’s Hope.

On July 10, the Chetwynd RCMP found an abandoned boat in the Moberly Lake area. “It appears this crime was planned out, and the boat was taken to an area that it was able to be completely stripped,” stated Cpl Rob Gardner, Hudson’s Hope RCMP Detachment Commander.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is requesting that if anyone has any information regarding this break and enter, theft and destruction of the Williston Ranger to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241.

If you wish to be anonymous, you can also report any information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting bccrimestoppers.com. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

