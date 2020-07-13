Stolen boat found dismantled near Moberly Lake

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP have located a boat stolen from Hudson’s Hope but found it dismantled.

The 28′ Williston Ranger was taken from a fenced compound on July 6, 2020, near Hudson’s Hope.

On July 10, the Chetwynd RCMP found an abandoned boat in the Moberly Lake area. “It appears this crime was planned out, and the boat was taken to an area that it was able to be completely stripped,” stated Cpl Rob Gardner, Hudson’s Hope RCMP Detachment Commander.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is requesting that if anyone has any information regarding this break and enter, theft and destruction of the Williston Ranger to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241.

If you wish to be anonymous, you can also report any information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting bccrimestoppers.com. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.