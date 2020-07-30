NewsRegional

Stricter rules will be in place for anyone travelling through Canada to Alaska

By Laura Briggs
OTTAWA, ONT. – The Government of Canada has remained committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians. To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, there will be a temporary restriction on all operational or discretionary travel at the Canada-United States border.

As of July 31, 2020, stricter rules and additional entry conditions will be instituted on travellers coming through Canada to Alaska for a non-discretionary purpose.

These travellers will be required to use certain border crossings only, must travel the most direct route, avoid all national parks, leisure sites and tourism activities, most report to the neared border crossing to confirm exit from Canada.

These travellers will also be issued a vehicle tag to be attached to their rear-view mirror for the duration of their trip. This tag will make it clear that these travellers are only driving through and will include a date determined when they must depart Canada.

Travellers will have to be approved by Border Security Officers to travel through. Documentation is encouraged to prove their purpose of travel.

