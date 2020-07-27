NewsRegional

Supportive homes to be built in Dawson Creek

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
source: Dawson Creek Website

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Pouce Coupe Fire Department responds to fire at Hart Hotel

POUCE COUPE, B.C. - The Pouce Coupe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday night. According to Pouce...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

COBS Bread raises over $7,700 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over $7,700 has been raised for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation. On Saturday, July...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Warmer days ahead, according to Environment Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a few months of rain, there is hot weather in the...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Province has partnered with the City of Dawson Creek and the South Peace Community Resources Society with a proposal that will build 30 new supportive homes for anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

A rezoning application was submitted to the city, which is also providing land for the projects at 1024, 1028, 1032, and 1036 all located on 104 Avenue. If this is approved, construction on modular housing is expected to start in September 2020 and completed by early 2021.

The South Peace Community Resources Society will be overseeing the day-to-day management of the building. Staff will be on-site 24/7 and help to provide support services like two meals per day, access to health care services, and information on addictions assistance and employment.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Working to deliver affordable housing is a shared priority between the Government and the B.C. Green Party caucus, and is a part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

More information can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.

Previous articleSix workers in isolation at Site C
Next articleCRA extends tax payment deadline until September 30

More Articles Like This

Pouce Coupe Fire Department responds to fire at Hart Hotel

News Scott Brooks - 0
POUCE COUPE, B.C. - The Pouce Coupe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday night. According to Pouce Coupe Fire Chief, Blair Deveau,...
Read more

COBS Bread raises over $7,700 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over $7,700 has been raised for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation. On Saturday, July 25, COBS Bread, of Fort...
Read more

Warmer days ahead, according to Environment Canada

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a few months of rain, there is hot weather in the forecast. The temperature for Monday...
Read more

CRA extends tax payment deadline until September 30

News Laura Briggs - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Canada Revenue Agency has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and has decided to extend the payment deadline...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv