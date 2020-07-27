Supportive homes to be built in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Province has partnered with the City of Dawson Creek and the South Peace Community Resources Society with a proposal that will build 30 new supportive homes for anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

A rezoning application was submitted to the city, which is also providing land for the projects at 1024, 1028, 1032, and 1036 all located on 104 Avenue. If this is approved, construction on modular housing is expected to start in September 2020 and completed by early 2021.

The South Peace Community Resources Society will be overseeing the day-to-day management of the building. Staff will be on-site 24/7 and help to provide support services like two meals per day, access to health care services, and information on addictions assistance and employment.

Working to deliver affordable housing is a shared priority between the Government and the B.C. Green Party caucus, and is a part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

More information can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.