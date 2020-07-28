NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Survey seeking insight on racism in B.C. health care system extended

By Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An online survey has been extended to give Indigenous people more time to share their experiences when it comes to accessing and receiving health care within B.C.

Part of an independent investigation into Indigenous-specific discrimination, the survey was scheduled to close July 30 but has been stretched out to Aug. 6.

“I think it was always in the back of our mind that we might extend the survey,” said Jeff Rud, communications director for the investigation titled Addressing Racism.

“That’s fairly common practice for these types of things. We see what the response is and then give some extra time for people to get their responses in.”

Close to 1,900 people have completed the survey as of Sunday, July 26.

Rud said investigation leader Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond originally said she would like to see 5,000 responses.

As well as the survey, Turpel-Lafond and her investigation team are also accepting feedback via email or their toll-free number, for which Rud said they have not yet determined a closing time. Through those two avenues, they have received more than 400 responses.

A written report is expected to be submitted to B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix before the end of the year.

The investigation was initiated on June 19 after Dix said he was informed of a racist ‘Price is Right’ game allegedly played by hospital staff to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.

