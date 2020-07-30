Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

TC Energy net profits increase to $1.3 billion in Q2 despite lower sales

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
tc-energy-net-profits-increase-to-$1.3-billion-in-q2-despite-lower-sales

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

TC Energy net profits increase to $1.3 billion in Q2 despite lower sales

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. is reporting higher net profits in the second quarter on asset sales even though revenues...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Husky Energy swings to $304-million loss in Q2 as revenues plunge

CALGARY — Husky Energy Inc. swung to a $304-million net loss in the second quarter as revenues plunged nearly...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. is reporting higher net profits in the second quarter on asset sales even though revenues decreased.

The Calgary-based company says it earned $1.3 billion or $1.36 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, up from $1.1 billion or $1.21 per share a year earlier.

The results included an after-tax gain of $408 million related to the sale of a 65 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline and an incremental after-tax loss of $80 million due to the Ontario natural gas-fired power plant assets sold in April.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Adjusted profits decreased 6.6 per cent to $863 million or 92 cents per share, in line with analyst forecasts, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv. That compared with $924 million or $1 per share in adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues dropped 8.4 per cent to $3.09 billion of revenues, from $3.37 billion in the prior year.

TC Energy says its assets have been largely unimpacted by COVID-19 with flows and utilization levels remaining in line with historical and seasonal norms and largely insulated from short-term volatility of commodity prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleHusky Energy swings to $304-million loss in Q2 as revenues plunge

More Articles Like This

Husky Energy swings to $304-million loss in Q2 as revenues plunge

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Husky Energy Inc. swung to a $304-million net loss in the second quarter as revenues plunged nearly 55 per cent. The Calgary-based oil...
Read more

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. While there has been...
Read more

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased to 86, up from 80,...
Read more

Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C. farm operations. According to the Province,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv