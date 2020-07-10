NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Temporary Access Road open to residents of Old Fort, monitoring of slide area continues

By Scott Brooks
The temporary access road for residents is now open at Old Fort Road. Source MOTI

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The temporary access road to Old Fort has been open since 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

According to an update from the Ministry of Transportation, the access road is open to single lane alternating traffic with 24/7 traffic control in place.

The Ministry also says swamp mats are being placed on the road which will allow accessibility to 4 wheel drive traffic with a maximum gross vehicle weight of 26, 100 kg.

According to the Ministry, some shifting of the mats is expected as they settle, and
changes in weather may also affect this.

Instrumentation will continue to remain on-site to further monitor and measure any ground movement near the slide area.

Further updates and information can be found on the Peace River Regional District’s website.

Here is a video of the construction for the temporary access road:

 

