Temporary access route now under construction for Old Fort Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A temporary access route is now under construction for Old Fort Road.

In an update released Wednesday, the Peace River Regional District says the Ministry of Transportation is working on building a temporary access route around the landslide area on Old Fort Road.

The landslide area has been able to dry up, allowing for construction to commence.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Regional District, the project is expected to take one to two days to complete.

The Regional District also reports that the Emergency Water Taxi Service is now in operation for residents of Old Fort.

The community remains on an emergency footing and residents are still under a boil water advisory.

Further updates can be found on the Regional District’s website.