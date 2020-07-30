HealthNewsRegional

The actions you take do make a difference, says Henry

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 86, as announced by Health Officials on Thursday.

As for across the province, 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,591.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 242 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,155 have since recovered.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently five in hospital across B.C., with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 194.

Henry is urging everyone to celebrate the long-weekend by socializing safely as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, emphasizing that the actions you take do make a difference.

“Celebrate our incredible province by socializing safely. The actions you take do make a difference and we have seen that in the past few weeks.”

