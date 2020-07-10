News

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. planning two webinars for caregivers

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. planning two webinars for caregivers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working with a geriatric psychiatrist and...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Rolla Road Bridge is now complete

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The new Rolla Road bridge and road realignment has been completed.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Taylor Council reviews revisions for Peace Island Park Operational Safety Plan

UPDATE: The District of Taylor has released that they will allow tenting at Peace Island Park, campers will have...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working with a geriatric psychiatrist and certified mindfulness mediation teacher, Dr. Elisabeth Drance.

Together they’ll be providing caregivers in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson’s Hope, and other northern communities two free online educational workshops later this month.

Drance has been working with Providence Health Care’s Dementia Caregiver Resilience Team since it started in 2017. Drance has seen the benefit of mindfulness practicer in her own life, she was the caregiver for both her parents and she is a clinical associate professor of psychiatry with the Department of Psychiatry at UBC.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The first Seminar ‘Building resilience for the dementia journey: Mindfulness practice as a skill for self-care through the care partnering experience’ will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 2:00 p.m.

The second seminar ‘Self-compassion: a key skill for building resilience on the dementia caregiving journey’ will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m.

To register for these sessions, you can visit the Alzheimer Society of B.C. website.

Previous articleRolla Road Bridge is now complete

More Articles Like This

Rolla Road Bridge is now complete

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The new Rolla Road bridge and road realignment has been completed. According to the...
Read more

Taylor Council reviews revisions for Peace Island Park Operational Safety Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
UPDATE: The District of Taylor has released that they will allow tenting at Peace Island Park, campers will have to supply their own water...
Read more

Virtual Celebration of Life for Adaura Cayford to take place Saturday

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A virtual Celebration of Life for Adaura Cayford will be live-streamed by Eagle Vision on Saturday, July...
Read more

Shell’s Quest carbon capture project hits milestone of five million tonnes

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shell Canada says the Quest carbon capture and storage project north of Edmonton has reached the milestone of five million tonnes of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv