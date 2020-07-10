The Alzheimer Society of B.C. planning two webinars for caregivers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working with a geriatric psychiatrist and certified mindfulness mediation teacher, Dr. Elisabeth Drance.

Together they’ll be providing caregivers in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson’s Hope, and other northern communities two free online educational workshops later this month.

Drance has been working with Providence Health Care’s Dementia Caregiver Resilience Team since it started in 2017. Drance has seen the benefit of mindfulness practicer in her own life, she was the caregiver for both her parents and she is a clinical associate professor of psychiatry with the Department of Psychiatry at UBC.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The first Seminar ‘Building resilience for the dementia journey: Mindfulness practice as a skill for self-care through the care partnering experience’ will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 2:00 p.m.

The second seminar ‘Self-compassion: a key skill for building resilience on the dementia caregiving journey’ will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m.

To register for these sessions, you can visit the Alzheimer Society of B.C. website.