News

This year B.C. debit to increase to $12.5 billion

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
B.C. Minister of Finance, Carole James

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

This year B.C. debit to increase to $12.5 billion

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is projecting a $12.5 billion deficit for the current fiscal year.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Hydro could spill more water at the Bennett Dam this week

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says more spills at the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon dams...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment reopening front counter

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment will be reopening front counter services starting Thursday,...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is projecting a $12.5 billion deficit for the current fiscal year.

For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Provincial Government will spend $6.26 billion on COVID-19 supports. The rest of the deficit will come from reduced tax revenue connected to the pandemic. In PST revenue alone, the Province has received $1.3 billion less than expected.

“B.C. has made extraordinary investments in people and businesses through B.C.’s COVID-19 Action Plan, and we will continue to provide the supports people need as the pandemic and the economic impacts evolve,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Included in the deficit is $1.5 billion for the COVID-19 action plan. The Province will announce details of its economic recovery measures in September.

While Carol James says things are improving, 235,100 fewer jobs were reported in June compared to February. Job losses are not expected to recover this year entirely. Employment in the Province could decline by 9.8% in 2020.

As businesses resume and people go back to work, employment could increase by 4.4% in 2021, representing 102,000 jobs.

Taxpayer-supported debt levels may reach $61.9 billion at the end of 2020-21. In Budget 2020, the projection was $49.2 billion. Despite the need for increased borrowing and higher debt levels, B.C. will benefit from current low-interest rates.

Watch the full fiscal update below.

Previous articleHydro could spill more water at the Bennett Dam this week

More Articles Like This

Hydro could spill more water at the Bennett Dam this week

News Adam Reaburn - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says more spills at the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon dams this week.
Read more

Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment reopening front counter

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment will be reopening front counter services starting Thursday, July 16th. The counter will...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer’s Weekly Report – Landslide in McBride

News Bob Zimmer - 0
As a result of the heavy rainfall we have had to start our summer, our region has experienced yet another disaster, this...
Read more

City rejects Hydro’s offer to build more electric charging stations in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has decided they won't sign an agreement with B.C. Hydro to build...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv