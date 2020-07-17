HealthNews

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Northern B.C.

B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are reminding B.C. to “take a step back and recommit to the foundational rules for safe social interactions” after new cases were reported all around B.C.

During an unscheduled press conference on Friday, Dr. Henry said these flair-ups are a concern, and everyone needs to follow the guidelines of social distancing.

On Friday a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Site C dam near Fort St. John. Northern B.C. had been without an active case of COVID-19 for more than a month. The case at Site C is not included in the number of cases in the Northern Health Region since the person is from another province.

A total of 28 new cases were reported in B.C., with three new cases in the Northern Health Region.

Dr. Henry said the three cases are from three different communities, and two are travel related. Health officials are also monitoring a small number of contacts of each positive case.

There are 207 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,802 people who tested positive have recovered.

A new outbreak was also reported at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital and new cases connected to a private party in Kelowna.

