Toboggan Hill off-leash dog park now open

By Laura Briggs
Councillors Lilia Hansen, Trevor Bolin, Becky Grimsrud, Mayor Lori Ackerman and Councillor Tony Zabinsky cutting the ribbon at the new off-leash dog park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Toboggan Hill off-leash dog park officially opened its gates Friday, July 17, 2020.

Mayor Lori Ackerman and City Councillors Lilia Hansen, Trevor Bolin, Becky Grimsrud, and Tony Zabinsky were on hand to cut the ribbon and officially open the park to dogs and their owners.

The dog park’s funded through a combination of Peace River Agreement funds and the Federal Gas Tax Fund. The park includes a parking lot with over 30 stalls, lighted multi-surface trails, benches, and picnic tables, three size-separated areas, multiple double-gated entrances, and a dog water fountain.

The City of Fort St. John reminds the public of proper Off-Leash etiquette:

  • dogs must be accompanied by people
  • maintain verbal control of your dog at all times
  • dogs must wear a collar or harness – no spike, prong, or pinch collars allowed
  • no aggressive dogs- this includes posturing or mounting behaviour
  • if you dog gets in a fight, exchange contact information and leave the park
  • dogs must be licensed and immunized
  • no dogs in heat allowed
  • monitor un-neutered dogs closely
  • children under 10 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian
  • use caution bringing food into the park and leave glass at home
Dogs playing at the newly opened off-leash dog park

Local dog owner and Fort St. John resident, Laurie Cardinal, lives a couple of blocks away from the new dog park and says she loves the convenience of it and that her two dogs love the park and being social.

The dog park is located off 93rd Street and 93rd Avenue and was constructed by Knappett Industries Ltd. for $868,000.

