Total COVID-19 cases remains at 80 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across BC

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 80, as released by Health Officials on Tuesday.

It is to note that the active cases within the Northern Health Region are in the Northwest at Haida Gwaii.

As for across the province, 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,523.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 253 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,043 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital across B.C., there are currently nine, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 194.

As we approach the B.C. Day long weekend, Henry says we must remember to stay safe by maintaining physical distancing as a way to prevent further spreading of the virus.

“As we all look ahead to the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend, let’s ensure it is a safe weekend for all of us. Whether it is enjoying the local parks, staying at a vacation rental or out for dinner, keeping our groups small and maintaining safe distances will protect ourselves and those around us.”

