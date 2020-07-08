HealthNewsRegional

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 3,000 in BC

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Temporary access route now under construction for Old Fort Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A temporary access route is now under construction for Old Fort Road. In an update...
June noted as wetter than usual across Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The start of summer has been noted as wetter than usual due to the...
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 18 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,008, as released on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,660 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 17, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 186.

Health Officials say the approach of “fewer faces, bigger spaces” is the best way to help reduce the risk of transmission as crowded, closed spaces are where you may be in close contact with others are higher-risk environments.

On Tuesday, as a precaution, the Province extended its State of Emergency for two more weeks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

