Canadian PressEnergy News

Total writes off $9.3B in oilsands assets, cancels Canadian oil lobby membership

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
total-writes-off-$9.3b-in-oilsands-assets,-cancels-canadian-oil-lobby-membership

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Microtel Inn and Suites donates $2,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received an additional donation towards the 'Greatest...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP warn of more CRA phone scams

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are advising the public of scammers who are pretending to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fort St John RCMP detachment phone number being used to scam residents

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are experiencing a sudden rise in the...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — French energy giant Total says it is writing off $9.3-billion (US$7 billion) worth of oilsands assets in Alberta and cancelling its membership in the Calgary-based Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

The Paris-based company says it now considers oil reserves with high production costs that are to be produced more than 20 years in the future to be “stranded” given its carbon reduction targets because the resource may not be produced by 2050.

It says it will take writedowns worth $7.3 billion related to its 24.6 per cent ownership in the Fort Hills oilsands mine operated by partner Suncor Energy Inc. and its 50 per cent stake in the Surmont thermal oilsands project operated by partner ConocoPhillips.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Total says it will also write off $2.0 billion in other oilsands assets, along with US$800 million on its liquefied natural gas assets in Australia.

In February, Suncor took a $2.8 billion writedown on its 53-per-cent stake in Fort Hills because of prospects for lower future oil prices.

Total says it is leaving CAPP because of a “misalignment” between the organization’s public positions and those expressed in Total’s Climate Ambition statement announced in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleMicrotel Inn and Suites donates $2,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

More Articles Like This

PSAC makes its third update in regards to 2020 wells to be drilled in Canada

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) has announced another update in regards to its 2020 Canadian Oilfield Services Activity...
Read more

Prolonged oil industry slump leads to third cut in Canadian drilling forecast

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Petroleum Services Association of Canada is cutting its 2020 Canadian drilling forecast for a third time as the industry remains mired in...
Read more

Enbridge reports stronger than feared Q2 Mainline oil transport volumes

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The main export system for Western Canada's oil production is recovering after volumes fell by less than feared amid the COVID-19 economic slowdown in...
Read more

Oilsands production expected to rebound after pandemic-linked 2020 slump

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A new report predicts Canadian oilsands production will have its biggest annual decline on record this year, dropping by an average of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv